Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $14.39 or 0.00075812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.
Tellor Coin Trading
