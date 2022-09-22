TEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,362.00 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. TEN has a total market capitalization of $456,963.89 and $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEN has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TEN

TEN (TENFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 78,104,641 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

