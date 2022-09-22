Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.52

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 5168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

