TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.88.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.