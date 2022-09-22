The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $41,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.73. 15,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,679. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.