The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

