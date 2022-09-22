The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $322,237.00

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market cap of $525,600.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Forbidden Forest Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s genesis date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Forbidden Forest’s official website is www.theforbiddenforest.org.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

