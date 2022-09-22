The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $314.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,841. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

