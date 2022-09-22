The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 6.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

