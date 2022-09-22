The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $207.68 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

