The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.25. 109,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.