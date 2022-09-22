The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,717,000 after purchasing an additional 324,427 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 150,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,650. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

