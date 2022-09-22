Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $521.49. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,648. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

