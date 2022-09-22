Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,990,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 14.9% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 16,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,331. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.