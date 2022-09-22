Titan Mining Co. (TI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Titan Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE TI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.56. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Mining Company Profile

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.