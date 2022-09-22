Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electromed has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.11%. Given Electromed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89%

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.15 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Electromed $41.66 million 2.23 $2.31 million $0.26 42.08

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Electromed beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

