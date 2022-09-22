TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,776 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,054,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199,428. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

