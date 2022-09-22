TKG Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $109.07. 4,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

