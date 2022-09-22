TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

