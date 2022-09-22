Tokenomy Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $19,017.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Tokenomy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users.Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

