Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 21st

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

TOL opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

