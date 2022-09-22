Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 17,655 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 108,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

