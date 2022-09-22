Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $150.63. 513,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

