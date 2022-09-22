Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 355 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.