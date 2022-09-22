Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 814.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average is $248.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

