Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,852. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

