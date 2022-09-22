Tompkins Financial Corp Has $350,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

