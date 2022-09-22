Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.64. 34,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,225. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

