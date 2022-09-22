TOP 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,918.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.48 or 1.00058765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00059345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.