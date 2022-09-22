Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

TSCO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.15. 23,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.