Traders Buy High Volume of American Express Put Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 19,633 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 13,390 put options.
Institutional Trading of American Express
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Trading Down 3.9 %
AXP stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.