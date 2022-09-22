Traders Buy High Volume of American Express Put Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 19,633 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 13,390 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

