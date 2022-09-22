TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.83. 5,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,928. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

