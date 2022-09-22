Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.82

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 9316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.