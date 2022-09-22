TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 5.1 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

