Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.