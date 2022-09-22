Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $93.03 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

