Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,766. The company has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.43. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

