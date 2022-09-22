Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.60.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.79. 10,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,480. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$115.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.91.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

