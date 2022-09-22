Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 26,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,839,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.