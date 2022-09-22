TripCandy (CANDY) Hits Market Cap of $555,048.74

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $555,048.74 and approximately $196.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TripCandy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

