Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

