Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
