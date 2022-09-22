TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063628 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

