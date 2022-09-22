Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 75.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

TLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 46.56 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £669.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.50. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

