Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 116,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.84.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

