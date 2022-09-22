Tycoon Hits One Day Volume of $50.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $270,624.12 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tycoon has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars.

