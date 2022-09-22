U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.38

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 18862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

