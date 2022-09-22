U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors
In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Featured Stories
