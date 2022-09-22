Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 5.3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 143,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,893,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

