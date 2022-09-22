UCoin (UCOIN) Price Tops $0.0002

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UCoin has a total market cap of $21,453.16 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
Receive News & Updates for UCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.