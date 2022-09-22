Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.27.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ULTA traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,435. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.18. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
