Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.27.

Shares of ULTA traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,435. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.18. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

